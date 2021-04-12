Abhishek Bachchan Says Rishi Kapoor Used To Follow Gossip Website To Know What Ranbir Kapoor Was Up To

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more, but it's always a pleasure to know more about him because he lived his a 'no filter' life. He was well-known for speaking his mind. In his recent conversation with Film Companion, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his All Is Well co-star and revealed how he used to go through gossip websites to learn about his son Ranbir Kapoor's doings.

Reminiscing an old incident, Abhishek said, "We were shooting in Shimla, and in the morning, I went to his room because I used to sit and have coffee with him in the morning. I walked into the room and he was in his lungi, he had these small glasses and he was on his computer. I found that very cute from behind, this visual."

Abhishek further revealed that when he asked Rishi Kapoor what he had been doing, the latter told him about the gossip website. When Abhishek asked him what it was, the Bobby actor said, "The only way I can tell what Ranbir is doing."

As expected, Abhishek was taken aback at his honest reply. "And I am like, 'This guy, he is amazing! He had no filter. He would just say it.' So, he was following (the site) to know what Ranbir was up to. I found that so sweet," asserted Abhishek.

Abhishek shared a very warm equation with Kapoor, and he has often mentioned in his old interviews that he respects him not only as an actor, but also as a great human being.

When Abhishek had learnt about Rishi Kapoor's death, he made sure he was present for his last rites.

He had also penned a heart-touching note for him on his Instagram page that read, "The true measure of a great man is... When upon his passing, you don't just remember him, but you remember yourself with him! I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always... ?"

