Abhishek Bachchan Sells Luxury Worli Apartment Of 7,527 Sq Ft For Rs 45 Crore

Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai's Oberoi 360 West for Rs 45.75 crore. He had bought the apartment in 2014 for Rs 41 crore. According to a Money Control report, the swanky crib spreads across 7,527 sq ft and is situated on the 37th floor with a breathtaking view of the city's skyline. The house also comes with four-car parking.

The house is neighbouring to other actors like Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Shahid reportedly paid ₹56 crore for his apartment while Akshay got it for ₹52.5 crore. Shahid and his wife Mira recent have been visiting the site to overlook the construction work. She also posted a video in which she checked out tiles laid out on the floor.

Coming back to Abhishek Bachchan, he was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Ileana D'Cruz. The film was inspired by the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta the securities scam of 1992. Earlier this year, he wrapped up Agra schedule of his upcoming film Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

He will also be seen in Bob Biswas directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh alongside Chitrangda Singh. The film is said to be a spin-off of the 2012 hit, Kahaani that was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan.

Abhishek's look from the film had created quite the stir. The look was based on noted Bengali cinema actor Saswata Chatterjee, who had played the character of the serial killer, Bob Biswas, in 2012's Kahaani.