Abhishek Bachchan & Shalini Pandey Approached For Oh My Kadavule Remake? Here's The Truth

Recently there was a strong buzz in the tinsel town that Abhishek Bachchan and Shalini Pandey have been approached for the Hindi remake of Oh My Kadavule. However it turns out that these are mere rumours.

The film's official spokesperson issued a statement to deny these reports and clarified that as of now, the movie is still in the scripting stage and no actors have been finalized yet.

The statement read, "This is with regards to the rumours that have been doing the rounds that Abhishek Bachchan and Shalini Pandey have been approached for the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Oh My Kadavule, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. We would like to clarify that the news is untrue. As of now the makers are on the scripting stage and no actors have been finalized for the project."

Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan has two projects in the pipeline which include Bob Biswas and Dasvi. The actor recently underwent a surgery after he injured his right hand on the sets of his new film. Shalini Pandey on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar which marks her debut in Bollywood.

Coming back to Oh My Kadavule, the 2020 Tamil hit starred Ashok Selwan and Ritika Singh in leading roles. Ashwath Marimuthu who directed this film will be helming the Hindi version as well. The remake is being penned by Umesh Shukla of Oh My God fame.