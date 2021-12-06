Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Beautiful Birthday Wish For His Niece Navya Nanda, Shares A Throwback Picture

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda is celebrating her birthday today (December 6). On this occasion, her uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan left a beautiful birthday wish for her. He also shared a super cute throwback picture of Navya with the message.

Talking about the same, the picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan shows Navya Nanda as a kid sporting traditional white attire. Navya can be seen looking adorable along with her traditional accessories and a Ghajra. The Bob Biswas actor went on to caption the same stating, "Happy Birthday my dearest Navya. So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you." Navya was also quick to reply to the post stating, "Love you" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

Not only this but Navya Nanda's mother Shweta Bachchan also shared an endearing birthday wish for her daughter. Shweta shared a throwback picture wherein Navya as a small child can be seen in her mother's lap who is holding 'Happy Birthday' balloons. Even though Navya looks presumably in a foul mood in the childhood picture, she nevertheless looks super cute. Shweta captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright everywhere you go." Navya responded to the post using a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda had graced the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The mother-daughter duo had some fun banter on the show and also pulled the superstar's legs on some occasions. They were also joined by Navya's grandmother Jaya Bachchan to help them with some questions. The episode had marked the 1000th episode of the show.

On the professional front, Navya Nanda is winning hearts with her philanthropic activities and has already emerged as a successful entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of the foundation Aara Health and is also the co-founder of Project Naveli. Navya's initiatives work towards the upliftment of women and for aiding the underprivileged women of India with sanitation provisions. For her efforts, Navya was also featured by the UN Women, which is the United Nations entity for women empowerment and gender equality.