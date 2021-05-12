International Nurses Day: Abhishek Bachchan Salutes The Efforts Of Nurses Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his social media handle to share a beautiful tribute to all the nurses across the country on the occasion of International Nurses Day. It is not a hidden fact that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the contribution of the nurses have been selfless and they have been working tirelessly as a frontline worker. Abhishek also penned a heartfelt note for them on his post.

Talking about the same, Abhishek shared a video wherein some nurses spoke about the challenges they have been facing while working amidst the pandemic. One of them also reveals how she could not see her daughter owing to her work schedule. Take a look at the video shared by the Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actor.

Abhishek captioned the same stating that the nurses have kept humanity above everything else and have been working long hours as well as risking their lives to protect their patients. The Bunty Aur Babli actor further added that he wishes to salute their relentless efforts and their undying spirit to fight Covid-19 on the occasion of International Nurses Day. He concluded by mentioning that everyone will always be indebted to the nurses. Lara Dutta also sent some love to the post.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Netizen Asking Him To Do More Than Just Sending 'Virtual Hugs' Amid COVID Crisis

Meanwhile, Abhishek has been quite active on his social media handle amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been sharing some important contact details, information and requirements for the COVID-19 resources. The Dostana actor had recently shared a tweet that said, "Here's sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Share An Important Message Amidst COVID-19 Second Wave

However, the actor was told to do more than just send virtual hugs to those who have been battling the pandemic by a Twitter user. On this, Abhishek had replied to the netizen stating, "I am, ma'am. Just because I don't put it on social media doesn't mean I'm not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie The Big Bull. He will now be seen in the film Dasvi. The movie will be helmed by Tushar Jalota and also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.