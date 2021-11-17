Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Daughter Aaradhya, Says 'You Make World A Better Place'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been vacationing in the Maldives along with their daughter Aaradhya. The couple also rung in their daughter's birthday celebration in the destination who turns a year older today (November 17). Abhishek took to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture of his daughter from her birthday bash along with a sweet note.

Talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan shared an adorable picture of Aaradhya that has her wearing a pink frock with a ruffle gown. She has paired up the same with a hairband. She can be seen sporting a warm smile for the camera in the picture.

Abhishek Bachchan also had a heartfelt post for Aaradhya on her special day. The Big Bull actor wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says "you make the world a better place". We love you and god bless you always." Take a look at the post.

Aaradhya Bachchan's cousin Navya Nanda was quick to react to the same with a red heart emoji. Apart from her, celebs like Bipasha Basu and Anupam Kher also extended warm wishes to Aaradhya under the post. Abhishek Bachchan also shared a glimpse of the birthday bash decor behind his daughter's picture where one can see the floor decorated with pink and white balloons.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan, Abhishek Bachchan had credited his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make their daughter Aaradhya aware about the priviledged family that she has been born into. The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actor had said, "She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the movie Dasvi. He will also be seen in the thriller flick Bob Biswas opposite Chitrangada Singh. Apart from that, he is gearing up for the second season of his web series Breathe.