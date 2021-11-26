abhishek-bachchan-takes-a-sly-jibe-at-actors-who-say-they-do-not-care-about-awards

In his recent tete-a-tete with radio host Siddharth Kannan, actor Abhishek Bachchan took a sly jibe at actors who say that they do not care about awards, because they don't hold much importance in their lives. Abhishek is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bob Biswas.

He said, "Koi bhi yeh bole ki main award mein nahi maanta hoon...kyunki aapko award mili nahi hai. Simple si baat hai. Dekhiye, hum sab kalakaar hai, kalakaar ko jab nawaza jaaye, jab unki waah-waahi ho (If someone says, 'I don't believe in awards', it is because they didn't get one. It's simple. We are artists, if we are praised), that is greater than any award for anybody."

Abhishek further added each and every actor works a lot for appreciation, because that's how their profession works.

Abhishek Bachchan Regrets Being Underprepared For Debut Film Refugee; 'I Could Have Been Better'

"We have to run our houses, there is a financial side to it, absolutely. But you praise an actor and he will be happy. We work for praise, that is the function of the profession. Award is the ultimate praise na? Everybody loves awards. If you didn't get an award, you are not popular enough or your performance wasn't good enough, that's the way I look at it. Agar hum woh conspiracy theory mein ghuse na, phir toh anek hai (If we get into conspiracy theories, there are many). If you are good enough, it will come to you, simple as that," he added.

Bob Biswas: Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In Kahaani Spin-Off

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas also stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role. The film will release on Zee5 on December 3, 2021.