Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Sachin Tendulkar A Speedy Recovery After Cricketer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Legendary batsman and former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. The cricket icon shared this news on social media and revealed that he has 'mild symptoms'. Tendulkar also added that all others at home have tested negative.

The cricketer issued an official statement that read, "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

He further wrote, "I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you."

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was one of the celebrities who reacted to Sachin's COVID-19 diagnosis and wished him a speedy recovery.

The actor tweeted, "Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you."

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan and his family members including father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya had battled COVID-19.

Posted recovery, the actor had told a leading tabloid, "I was more filled with concern for my family than anything else. My father (Amitabh Bachchan), wife (Aishwarya) and daughter (Aaradhya) got it too, thankfully the rest of the family did not. Obviously, you're concerned about your loved ones and want them to be alright. There'd little that you can do I've to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared and worked so hard. I never actually had time to sit and contemplate. At that time, energies and concentration is all on your loves ones. After recuperating, I was back to work."

Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull on April 8 on Disney+Hotstar. The actor is currently busy shooting for Tushar Jalota's Dasvi.

