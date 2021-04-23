Abhishek Banerjee Calls His Bhediya Co-Star Varun Dhawan The Most 'Humble, Genuine & Smiling Superstar'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who's elated with the positive response to his latest release Ajeeb Daastaans, has finally wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming horror comedy flick Bhediya, which also casts Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, Banerjee opened up about his co-stars and could not stop raving about the Badlapur actor.

Speaking about Bhediya shoot that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, Abhishek said that the film's shoot has been like a college fest where he went along with his co-stars and everyone bonded with each other so strongly.

Speaking about his director Amar Kaushik, he said that he treats him like his elder brother, and considers him as his protector. Speaking about Puja Vijan, he said, "This is my third film with her and she has always been very supportive. Maddock Films has always been my safe place."

Abhishek lauded Varun Dhawan for his humble nature and said, "Varun Dhawan, this is the first time I met him and we went on a trip (ofcourse for shooting) and I feel I have my friendship with him for life. He is the most sweetest, most humble, most genuine and always smiling superstar I have ever met."

Just like Varun, Abhishek was also very appreciative of Kriti Sanon and said that he always used to like her as an actor, but never had the chance to speak to her. However, now when he has worked with her and has spoken to her, he feels that she is an outstanding actor and he likes her even more now.

Speaking about his another Bhediya co-star Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek said that he has been one of his inspirations and favourite actors. He has learnt a lot from him and really enjoyed working with him.

The Stree actor concluded by saying, "I think I had a great time working with the entire team of Bhediya and I am going to feel little hungover about the entire shoot! I still don't feel I am back from Arunachal Pradesh. Infact today I actually woke up thinking that I have to go for the shoot, but then I realise there's no shoot so I felt sad. This is the kind of film I want to be a part of that when you finish shooting for it, you feel sad; there's some part of you which stays in that film. I love my job, loved Arunachal Pradesh and love Bhediya!"