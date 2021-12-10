abhishek-kapoor-opens-up-about-casting-ayushmann-khurrana-in-chandigarh-kare-aashiqui

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, director Abhishek Kapoor revealed the reason behind casting Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which released in theatres today. The film tells a love story between a gym trainer and a transwoman.

When Abhishek was asked if he casted Ayushmann in the film, because he has been the flag bearer of social issues onscreen, the director told DNA, "I think that was one of the reasons. I think it's a very important film to be told and you need a real sport to come on board."

He further added, "A lot of mainstream leading men have their traditional ways set "Ki yeh chalta hai, yeh nahi chalta hai". But Ayushmann is an actor who has made a career out of - "ki yaar let's just keep finding out a new track, get on a new social issue that we need to take to the people". So, it was a natural attraction to him for 'Manu'."

In the same interview, Abhishek further said that he was contemplating whether he should go with a trans person or not. "All of those questions were arising and if we had to go with a leading lady from the industry, I just thought that nobody would have agreed to it," added Kapoor.

He went on to add that it was Ayushmann who suggested Vaani's name for the film, but he (Abhishek) was not very sure. However, when he sent the script to Vaani, she read it and she loved it.

"I found it really amazing because normally no leading lady would play this part because of what their brands will think about them, what their audience will think, there were so many other ways to position themselves in the commercial world that they wouldn't want to go down this road, but she picked it up and she sunk her teeth into it and I really appreciated the trust which she had in me," asserted Kapoor.