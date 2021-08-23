Academy-Award Nominated Director Mira Nair To Speak At KASHISH 2021 Panel
Academy-Award nominated director Mira Nair (Salaam Bombay, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake) will be a speaker at a panel discussion titled 'Books To Screen - Lost & Found in Translation' is organized as part of the 12th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, South Asia's biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival.
This impactful panel that discusses how books are adapted into feature films or web series, will also feature well-known Swedish author & director Jonas Gardell (Don't Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves), Sahitya Akademi winning playwright Mahesh Dattani (Mango Souffle, Morning Raga) and transgender actor & author Living Smile Vidya (I Am Vidya), and will be moderated by author Raga D'Silva (Untold Lies). The panel will be streamed on KASHISH YouTube channel @kashishfilmfest on Tuesday, August 24th at 6 pm.
"While
the
pandemic
put
the
brakes
on
KASHISH
being
held
on-ground
physically
at
a
theatre
in
Mumbai,
the
benefits
of
a
digital
festival
has
opened
new
doors",
said
Sridhar
Rangayan,
festival
director,
"We
have
been
able
to
invite
some
extraordinary
speakers
at
the
panel
discussion
and
also
filmmakers
from
across
the
world
at
the
filmmaker
Q&As.
We
are
blessed
to
have
such
eminent
personalities
as
filmmaker
Mira
Nair
and
author
and
director
Jonas
Gardell
speak
at
our
panels.
Virtual
is
the
new
normal."
Speaking about her recent mini-series A Suitable Boy based on Vikram Seth's epic novel of the same name, Mira Nair says, "I think Vikram Seth deeply understands and wrote in A Suitable Boy, the depth of this unconditional love, the friendship between Maan (Ishaan Khattar) & Firoz (Shubham Saraf). For me, it encompassed all kinds of love. We had to do a lot in very little time, but I think you feel this extraordinary drama of their friendship and the jealousies, and also how the fathers eventually bring the sons back together. It's a beautiful quartet that Vikram wrote and I wanted to do that justice. Life is about all sorts of love, but it is love. There's nothing to put it in a box about."
Speaking at the panel Jonas Gardell says, "I'm 58 years old now and I have been out and proud since I was 15, so that's almost 40 years. When my first novel came out in 1985, the critics actually wrote that they almost vomited when they read it since it was a gay love story... Time has passed and now when I write my novels, they are mainstream, they are bestsellers in Sweden."
Mahesh Dattani speaks passionately about the need for greater representation of queer narratives, "We need more LGBTQIA+ people involved in the arts, in storytelling. We need stories that concern the LGBTQIA+. We need LGBTQIA+ characters in films that are not talking about LGBTQIA+... I think it is hugely important that we also have characters that are there because they are part of a bigger story, and it doesn't always have to be a personal story. "
Living
Smile
Vidya
speaks
about
her
book
I
Am
Vidya
that
has
been
turned
into
a
feature
film
Naanu
Avanalla
Avalu
which
won
two
National
Awards,
but
her
main
passion
is
theatre.
She
says,
"I
wanted
to
be
in
the
cinema,
but
as
I
grew
up,
I
saw
theatre
has
more
space
and
more
acceptance
and
I
found
my
place.
Being
on
the
stage
is
where
I
feel
like
one
giant
tree
where
I
get
all
the
power
in
the
best
possible
way."
This panel discussion is being supported by the Consulate General of Sweden, who is also supporting the screening of two documentary features 'Prince of Dreams' and 'Always Amber'.
While the film festival is screening 221 films from 53 countries over the 12 days of online screenings spread across 3 weekends, KASHSH 2021 will continue to engage audiences during weekdays with 8-panel discussions and 42 filmmaker Q&As streamed on their YouTube channel.
On August 23rd 6 pm panel discussion 'TEACH THEM YOUNG! - Qualitative Queer Narratives emerging from Indian Film Schools' is being streamed featuring speakers from leading film and media institutions like Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Sophia SCM, Pearl Academy, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) and Whistling Woods International, which is also supporting this panel discussion.
Rounding off the first week of panel discussions, on August 25th at 6 pm the festival will host the first-ever chat with siblings of queer persons. Titled 'UNLOCKING ACCEPTANCE WITH SIBLINGS' the panel features gay, bisexual and transgender persons along with their sisters and brothers. More information about the Allied Events at KASHISH 2021 can be found at https://mumbaiqueerfest.com/allied-events-at-kashish-2021/