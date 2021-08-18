Actor & Accomplice Arrested For Cheating Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 7 Lakh

A recent report has revealed that an actor has been arrested by Khar Police on Sunday (August 15). According to a TOI report, the small-time actor was arrest with an accomplice for cheating a businessman of Rs 7.2 lakh under the pretext of availing a loan of Rs 1 crore.

The report revealed that Khar police arrested actor Feroz Abbasi (51) and 'King' Mushir Khan under IPC sections for cheating and forgery and 120B for criminal conspiracy. However, the investigation is still going as the police are looking for another associate, Dhiren Gajaria.

The complaint was filed by Kunal Soratia, who runs a security firm. He revealed that in 2016, he wanted a loan of Rs 10 crore. When he met Dhiren and Khan, he was told to pay Rs 18.5 lakh, which he did. Soon after Dhiren introduced him to Abbasi, who claimed he was a cousin of a superstar and that he was a producer, and asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh as advance interest on a loan of Rs 1 crore

Kunal revealed that he paid Rs 7.2 lakh via NEFT, post which Abbasi and Khan gave him two cheques of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 75 lakh but told him not to deposit them. The investigating team suspects that the trio has also cheated more people in a similar fashion.