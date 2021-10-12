Actor And BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Gets Injured During Protest Against Ban On Chhath Celebrations In Delhi

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari got injured at a protest near Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over the ban on Chhath celebrations in the city. Tiwari was immediately rushed to the Safdarjung hospital as he is said to have sustained injuries on his ear.

BJP leader Rahul Trivedi opened up about Manoj’s hospitalisation whilst revealing that Tiwari received injuries during the protest due to the force of the water cannon. The BJP was protesting against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s order which banned Chhath celebrations at public places and river banks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The DDMA has also banned fairs and food stalls during festivals, in an order passed on September 30.

However, the Delhi BJP has hit back at the order and have stated that they will celebrate the Chhath puja at public places and riverbanks as all the three corporations (MCDs) are ruled by the party and that they would make the required arrangements for it.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta addressed the media on Monday with Tiwari and said that the celebrations would follow Covid-19 protocols. He added, “Delhi government has allowed swimming pools to open but banned Chhat puja. People holding Chhath fast only get knee-deep inside water during the festival and Covid guidelines also say that the disease spreads through mouth and nose, not knee.”