Actor Cum Producer Ajay Kumar Singh Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

The second wave of Covid has been particularly harsh on the entertainment industry. The latest to test positive is producer and actor Ajay Kumar Singh who has tested positive for COVID-19. He has isolated himself at home.

He says, ”I took the first jab of the vaccine on 1st April and after 8 days I was not feeling better. After that, I decided to give sample and our full family got tested. Unfortunately, my mother and I tested positive and the good news is my children and my wife tested negative. It’s been few days of quarantine and we are observing all the protocols of covid. I am worried about my mother as she is aged. And I am relieved that my wife and kids are safe. The whole country is passing through the second wave and I can only ask people to wear their masks and maintain social distancing. Do not take this lightly.”

Ajay has produced Family of Thakurganj in the past and his current project is an adaptation of the Spanish film 'Julia’s Eyes,’ which he is producing in four languages. Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil, which are titled, Adrushya, Antardrishti, Aghochra and Un Paarvail, respectively. Interestingly Ajay has also acted in all the films.

Speaking about his experience Ajay says, “Though it was a good experience, it would be a lie if I said it was easy. It was difficult to conduct shooting in multiple languages simultaneously.” Speaking about the shooting experience during covid times, Ajay adds, “I had around 110 crew members from Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. It is very challenging, and it was a lot more difficult during the COVID times. We had to manage everybody's food, do regular health checkups, and then travel with a lot of precautions.”

