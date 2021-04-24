Actor-Director Lalit Behl Dies Of COVID-19 Complications; Adil Hussain & Other Celebs Pay Last Respect

Here's another heartbreaking news coming in from the world of showbiz. Veteran actor-director Lalit Behl breathed his last due to COVID-19 complications on Friday (April 23, 2021). He was diagnosed with the virus last week and was undergoing medical treatment for the same at Apollo hospital in Delhi.

Lalit's son, filmmaker Kanu Behl who helmed Titli, told PTI, "He passed away in the afternoon. He had a history of heart ailments and had COVID-19, so it got complicated. He had an infection in his lungs which got severe and that, with the previous medical history he had, complicated his health further."

After the news of Lalit's demise surfaced in media, many celebrities took to their respective Twitter handles to mourn the demise of the actor-director.

Adil Hussain who worked with Lalit in the 2016 film Mukti Bhawan, said that he was extremely saddened by the news. His tweet read, "Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss!"

Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss! pic.twitter.com/wfbj22yQgd — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 23, 2021

Ranveer Shorey mourned Behl's demise and tweeted, "Shattered to read this. So many memories. He was warm and affectionate and wise. Learnt so much from him. Heartfelt condolences to the family, @KanuBehl."

Shattered to read this. So many memories. He was warm and affectionate and wise. Learnt so much from him. Heartfelt condolences to the family, @KanuBehl. Hug. 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/uLRkWuna2h — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 23, 2021

Nakuul Mehta took to his Twitter page and wrote, 'Extremely saddened to hear about Lalit Ji's passing away. Prolific writer, director, producer and actor. Deep condolences Navnindra ji & Kanu 🙏."

Extremely saddened to hear about Lalit Ji's passing away. Prolific writer, director, producer and actor. Deep condolences Navnindra ji & Kanu 🙏 https://t.co/SYHA9vtItO — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) April 23, 2021

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava tweeted, "So saddened to hear of the death of #LalitBehl. He was such a fine actor and a really wonderful human being. Loved him in Titli and Mukti Bhawan. Had the honour of directing him in Made In Heaven. Such precious memories! Sir you will be sorely missed.

So saddened to hear of the death of #LalitBehl. He was such a fine actor and a really wonderful human being. Loved him in Titli and Mukti Bhawan. Had the honour of directing him in Made In Heaven. Such precious memories! Sir you will be sorely missed. https://t.co/HOWRUDt6C5 — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) April 23, 2021

Lalit Behl produced and directed many telefilms for Doordarshan like Tapish, Happy Birthday and Aatish. He also helmed TV shows like Mahasangram, Afsane, Ved Vyas Ke Pote, Khanabadosh, Viji and Sada-e-Vadi. As an actor, he worked in films like Titli, Mukti Bhawan and Judgmentall Hai Kya. He also starred in Amazon Prime's popular web series Made In Heaven.

Lalit Behl is survived by his son, Kanu Behl, and wife, Navnindra Behl.

