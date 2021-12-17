Actor Kaif Yamaan aka Mohammad Kaif Becomes Social Media Sensation With His Videos

These days, the popularity of a person is increasing very fast on social media, yes Mohammad Kaif alias Kaif Yaman is a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, whose voice, whose poetry and acting have made people crazy about him.

Let's know about Kaif's journey. Kaif started his journey during the lockdown in India and he is slowly climbing the ladder of success, Kaif's style of poetry is different and this is the reason why Kaif is getting a lot of love, there are more than three lakh fans on Kaif's Instagram who also like his poetry and also share his poetry to the people.

Even on Tik Tok which is banned in India these days, Kaif had millions of followers and now he has 1 million followers on the app named Tiki, in a media interview, Kaif told that he has completed his graduation and he will soon become one.

Appearing as an actor on the web series, it became known that he is also a great actor, he is also seen in his videos. When Kaif was asked what he wants to say for his fans, who have been supporting you step by step, on every social media platform, Kaif said that he always tries to give a good message to his fans through his videos. So that his fans can change themselves by listening to his words, Kaif is also a great motivational speaker whose thinking is to bring changes in the works going on in the society.

Kaif is also associated with a social organization outside social media, which works for the education of poor children, often there is also a scene in his videos.

These young social media stars of Lucknow are Kaif's thinking one. Days can definitely bring a change in this society!! This is the reason that is making Kaif so famous.