Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Here's some heartbreaking news coming in! Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema, breathed his last today (April 20, 2020) due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Thane. The actor had contracted the virus last week and was admitted at a COVID-19 centre.

Nandlaskar's grandson Anish confirmed the news while speaking with ABP News and said, "My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the COVID-19 centre between 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm."

He further added, "He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid center. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly."

Kishore Nandlaskar was a popular face in Hindi and Marathi cinema, and was known for essaying character roles in his career spanning over two and a half decades. Speaking about Bollywood, he had acted in films like Khakhee, Vaastav, Singham and others.

Nandlaskar is survived by his wife and three sons.

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to his family.

