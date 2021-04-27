Actor Kumud Mishra Hospitalized In Madhya Pradesh After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Popular actor Kumud Mishra was admitted to a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh after he experienced difficulty in breathing. He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

According to report in India Today, Kumud contracted the virus while looking after his mother who had earlier tested positive for the virus. The latest update is that the actor is feeling better and has been provided with oxygen.

Kumud Mishra first rose to fame with the 1995 Doordarshan drama Swabhimaan. With respect to films, the actor has worked in films like Rockstar, Jolly LLB 2, Badlapur, Airlift, Raanjhanaa, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Article 15 among others.

His upcoming projects include Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi and Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu.

Speaking about COVID-19, the second wave of the pandemic has severely affected the entertainment industry. In the last few months, many film and television celebrities tested positive for the virus. Stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Govinda, Manoj Bajpayee and others battled COVID-19. The current COVID-19 crisis has also forced many filmmakers to postpone the release date of their upcoming films indefinitely.