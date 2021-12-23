Actor- Producer Deepika Padukone Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of 83’s Release!

It’s a customary practice for Deepika Padukone to visit the much revered Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the release of her films. This time too, the actor-producer made sure to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings as her much-talked-about film 83 is finally set to hit the screens worldwide on 24th December. Dressed in an Indian attire, Deepika was escorted to the temple amid tight security.

For those who have watched the film, which is based on India’s biggest sports victory, couldn’t stop raving about Deepika’s effortless portrayal of Romi Dev (Kapil Dev’s wife) in the movie with great aplomb. Also, the industry, critics and fans alike, applauded her smart move as a producer backing one of the finest films releasing this year.

Besides 83, the reigning Queen has a long list of films in her kitty including Mahabharata as Draupadi, Nag Ashwin's next Project K, The Intern Remake, Pathan, Fighter, Hollywood film with STX and Gehraiyaan.