Actor- Producer Deepika Padukone Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of 83’s Release!

It’s
a
customary
practice
for
Deepika
Padukone
to
visit
the
much
revered
Siddhivinayak
Temple
ahead
of
the
release
of
her
films.
This
time
too,
the
actor-producer
made
sure
to
seek
Lord
Ganesha’s
blessings
as
her
much-talked-about
film
83
is
finally
set
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
24th
December.
Dressed
in
an
Indian
attire,
Deepika
was
escorted
to
the
temple
amid
tight
security.
For
those
who
have
watched
the
film,
which
is
based
on
India’s
biggest
sports
victory,
couldn’t
stop
raving
about
Deepika’s
effortless
portrayal
of
Romi
Dev
(Kapil
Dev’s
wife)
in
the
movie
with
great
aplomb.
Also,
the
industry,
critics
and
fans
alike,
applauded
her
smart
move
as
a
producer
backing
one
of
the
finest
films
releasing
this
year.
Besides
83,
the
reigning
Queen
has
a
long
list
of
films
in
her
kitty
including
Mahabharata
as
Draupadi,
Nag
Ashwin's
next
Project
K,
The
Intern
Remake,
Pathan,
Fighter,
Hollywood
film
with
STX
and
Gehraiyaan.