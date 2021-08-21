Actress Arrested By Mumbai Crime Branch For Immoral Trafficking; Prostitution Racket Busted

The Crime Branch arrested a well-known actress-model for immoral trafficking, from a three-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. As per the reports, the actress who is best known for her appearances in several popular advertisement campaigns was arrested by the Crime Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Thus, the crime branch busted a high-profile prostitution racket.

As per the reports, the Crime Unit 7 officials had received a tip-off that the actress-model has been running a high-profile prostitution racket. The 32-year-old actress, who has been operating the racket for quite a long time, had claimed to provide the services of actors and models.

The crime branch sent a dummy customer, who approached the actress. The actress demanded Rs. 4 Lakh from the dummy customer and agreed to provide service. She arrived at the three-star hotel in Juhu with two women, who were later rescued by the Crime Branch team. The actress allegedly lured the girls into prostitution, and she has been actively participating in such crimes for a very long time.

According to the Crime Branch team, cases have been registered against the actress-model under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. The Unit & officials has handed over the accused to Santacruz Police for further investigation. The rescued women, on the other hand, have been sent to a Mankhurd Remand Home.