Actress-Model Sharon Winslet believes humility is the key to living

Popular fashion model and an actress Sharon Winslet is a person who never let's success make her arrogant. She is a kind hearted person who always spreads love wherever she goes. She has always set an example of empowered women and inspired thousands of girls to walk with grace towards their dreams. In the tough times of Covid-19 where the entire globe is suffering, she believes humility is the key to living.

Sharon is a firm believer that showing humility towards each other would help us evolve and grow. She says, "Nothing is permanent! Corona times have taught us the true value of people as well as all other basic necessities around us. In such times, being cordial and doting towards each other will help us pass this phase easily. Humility is the key today to living. Helping each other in times of need and staying supportive towards the society should be our approach. I would see people cry for their loved ones, some didn't even get an opportunity to perform last rites of their deceased loved ones. It broke me! I would suggest everyone to show love towards your loved ones when they are around you. Time is uncertain, we didn't know what lies ahead. Take care everyone!"

Winslet has walked the ramp as a show stopper as well as show opener in shows like Lakme Fashion Week, Tanishq Fashion Show, etc. She has been featured in two successful south films. She has a wast experience of working with brands like Playboy undergarments, Vogue Magazine, Elle Magazine, Apple IPhone, ITC Maurya to name a few. Her music videos Lumba Jumba by Times and Sardari by Tseries have garnered her huge appreciation. Her performance has been appreciated time and again. She is into fashion as well. Her choice of outfit and the way she carries them is stupendous. Sharon walks with grace and confidence!

Sharon is a person who has been inspiring women around to follow their passion with compassion.

Apart from her love for acting, Sharon Winslet says that she loves travelling, and sports, specifically basketball and knows shooting as well. Her future plans are to step foot into Hollywood and create staggering success as an artist. To know more, follow her on Instagram @shaaronwinslet

We have praises for Sharon's thought process. Wishing her much luck ahead.