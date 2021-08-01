Actress Nandita Dutta And Her Associate Arrested In Kolkata In Connection With Adult Film Racket

A 30-year-old model-cum-actress from Kolkata named Nandita Dutta along with her associate, Mainak Ghosh have been arrested for allegedly forcing aspiring models into pornography.

According to an ETimes report, the duo has been accused of shooting pornographic content by either threatening the aspiring actors or giving them false hope of a big break on mainstream OTT platforms.



The report further reveals that Nandita Dutta had made a name for herself in semi-pornographic content and is popularly known as Nancy Bhabhi. The 30-year-old and her associate Mainak were arrested by the police from their residence in West Bengal's Dum Dum and Naktala after a complaint was lodged by two young models with the New Town police on July 26.

One of the complainants has claimed that she was forced into taking part in a nude video that was shot at a studio in Ballygunge. Her friend, on the other hand, was forced to act in an adult video in a New Town hotel.

The arrest came on the heels of a porn racket being busted by the police in the New Town and Salt Lake areas. As per the preliminary investigation. The police are also investigating whether the porn rackets have any connection to Raj Kundra’s case. Meanwhile, Nandita and Mainak were produced before a Barasat court and were sent to police custody for a week.

A senior official of the Bidhannagar Commissionerate told ETimes, “We will grill them for their other accomplices and also to know about places where they organised the shoots. We will also question them to know where they used to sell videos and if they were part of a larger racket.”