Actress Shares A Super Adorable Picture From Childhood, Can You Guess Who She Is?

Ananya Panday is not just one of the most gorgeous actresses of the industry but was also one of the most adorable kids. We know this for sure as we have often been surprised with super cute childhood pictures of the young actress.

Recently, Ananya took to her social media to share an overly adorable black and white image from her childhood where she can be seen smiling into the camera sitting in a high pony and a halter neck dress.

Even last year during the actress' birthday week, her mother, Bhavana Pandey did a weekly countdown to her birthday by posting really sweet pictures and videos from her childhood and now Ananya has shared this one as well and we are all in awe.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as a Pan-India film so early on in her carrer, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

