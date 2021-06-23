Adah Sharma Recalls The First Time She Saw Herself On Screen; 'I Didn't Really Connect With That Person'

Adah Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's 2009 horror film 1920 opposite Rajiesh Duggal. In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, the actress opened up about her film journey. She said that entering showbiz was like stepping into a Jurassic Park blindfolded.

On being asked why she picked up an unconventional film like 1920 as her first film, Adah shared, "In the beginning, it's always the film that chooses you. I was going for a lot of auditions and most of them were love stories, which everyone told me were ideal as my first film. I auditioned for '1920' too; they loved my screen test but thought I didn't fit the look. But I guess a good audition does go a long way. They then did a few look tests with me and I was on board."

Adah Sharma: I Don't Have A Godfather But Have Been Lucky In Bollywood

The actress said that for her, 1920 was the role of a lifetime. "As a debut film or otherwise, I was very excited," she recalled while speaking with the tabloid.

Adah said that when she saw herself on the silver screen for the first, it felt like she was watching someone else. She added, "I didn't really connect with that person, I still don't. Even with some glamorous photographs, I look at them and wonder if it's me."

The Commando 3 actress also opened up about her experience as an outsider in the film industry and said, "I've met both good and not-so-good people. Just like kindergarten and school or any other profession, both sides exist; you have to decide which side you want to be on."

Soulsathi: Adah Sharma's Short Film Is About Finding The One Who Accepts Your Soul

In a career spanning over a decade, Adah has had her share of hits and misses at the box office. Speaking about how she deals with her failures, the actress revealed, "I feel bad and cry. I deal with it like everyone else. Eventually, I move on. I try to speed up the process of wallowing in self-pity."

Adah was last seen in a Hindi short film titled Soulsathi which premiered on Eros Now.