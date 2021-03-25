Adarsh Gourav On Hrithik Roshan Lauding His Performance In The White Tiger: This Is My Good Fortune

Hrithik Roshan has always been one to come out in support of talent when he sees it. Recently, the superstar praised the upcoming star Adarsh Gourav on his social media handle and the young actor had a major fan boy moment.

The War actor had praised Adarsh for his performance in The White Tiger by calling him a 'discovery' who has given quite a promising start to the year.

Hrithik had tweeted, "Friday done right with The White Tiger! Brilliant performances by my friends @priyankachopra, @rajkummarrao. Take a bow, you two! @_GouravAdarsh you have been a discovery, what a promising start to the year. Congratulations Rahim Bahrani & team for putting up a good show!"

When Adarsh heard this tweet in an interview, he was delighted and speechless as he said that what could even be spoken about Hrithik Roshan, the actor whose song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena he has actually grown up dancing to it and doing his step.

Adarsh further added, "He is such an incredible actor, what he did in Koi Mil Gaya, I don't think any actor could have pulled that off, so different from everything else that he had done. I think he's a gem of an actor and I guess this is my good fortune that somebody like him knows about our film and knows about my name through the film."

Hrithik Roshan always acknowledges a good performance and is always there to show his support to friends and talented people.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the superstar will be reuniting with War director, Siddharth Anand on Fighter which will also star Deepika Padukone.

