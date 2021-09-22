Adarsh Gourav On Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: It's Great To Have Co-Stars Who Have The Same Hunger As You

It was recently announced that Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be teaming up for Arjun Varain Singh's upcoming directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film has been penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Arjun Varain Singh and will be bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar's production house Excel Entertainment.

Speaking with Mid-day, Adarsh who plays one of the protagonists in the film, revealed that it's an honour for him to be a part of a Zoya Akhtar project.

"Zoya Akhtar has the knack for writing characters that are every actor's dream. She is a dynamic director who is redefining cinema. Her narratives are refreshing, and the perspective she brings forth through her cinema is thought-provoking," the actor who rose to fame with Rajkummar Rao-Priyanka Chopra's Oscar-nominated Netflix film The White Tiger.

Adarsh also opened up on sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and said, "It is great to have co-actors who have the same hunger as you. I hope [in] creating this film, we learn a lot together."

Adarsh told the tabloid that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will explore and offer a unique take on the social media obsession that youngsters deal with today.

Earlier in a chat with the same tabloid, Adarsh had said that he isn't afraid to be part of projects that see him in supporting roles provided his character is intriguing.

He was quoted as saying, "It is not an actor's job to decide what role he should be picked for. Instead, it is the director who should see him in a role. The actor must only focus on acing the task at hand. The logic is simple, let creativity take its own path, and choose you."

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is slated to release in 2023.