Adhyayan Suman Says He Did Not Intend To Reconcile With Kangana Ranaut By Speaking Up For SSR

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut who had a very public split, recently were seen on the same side, seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The two had dated during the early days of their career and post-split, Suman had alleged that she tried to influence him.

However, in 2020 the two were seen putting their differences aside after the sudden death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Now, Adhyayan has revealed that there is no reconciliation with her even now.

During an interview, he said that he did not intend on mending ways. He told Pinkvilla, "I don't think that this statement that was passed by me during those really traumatic times on Sushant Singh Rajput was to mend things with her. There was no thought process for mending ways with her. And it was just coming together on humanitarian grounds for a cause that we all believe in."

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death he said, despite every one trying, there has been no conclusion from the CBI. "We all wanted to find out that a guy as young as Sushant... what happened. Till date we still don't know. And we tried, I tried, my father tried, Kangana tried, and other people tried to do what they could, raise their voice. That's the most that we could do."

He concluded by saying that he thought leaving their differences aside was the best way to untie and find out what happened to SSR and seek justice for him. "When you gain wisdom, you forget about your differences and you move with positivity to solve that bigger problem in life and that was Sushant Singh Rajput's death," he added.

Earlier in 2020, Adhyayan had revealed that the two hadn't interacted in 12 years nor has he followed her career. The actor said that she does not need any publicity and if she is addressing her grievances, it's her "opinion and I respect it."

