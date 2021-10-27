Adhyayan Suman Says Shah Rukh Khan's Family Does Not Deserve Scrutiny

Actor Shekhar Suman's son, actor Adhyayan Suman recently opened up about Aryan Khan's arrest. The actor extended support to Shah Rukh Khan's son and said that the family does not deserve to face scrutiny, 'even if Aryan had taken drugs.'

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Continue Hearing Bail Plea Tomorrow

Earlier, in SRK's support Adhyayan had tweeted, "Shah bhai love you forever! No matter how hard they try! They can't dethrone you! The entire nation stands by you! @iamSRK #IStandWithSRK #SRK #Shah."

During an interview, he opened up about the same and said that people are trying to put them further down but he believes, "Even if Aryan had taken drugs, I don't see why Shah Rukh Khan has to face the brunt of this," he said.

He told Bollywood Life, "I primarily spoke about Shah Rukh Khan only from the perspective of being a father. He must be heartbroken. I don't want to judge Aryan right now. I don't know whether he was a druggie, is a druggie, what was found from him. I am not in the right space to comment on it. But it was heartbreaking to see a man of Shah Rukh Khan's caliber going to Arthur Road Jail to meet his son."

Aryan Khan Case: NCP Leader Nawab Malik Shares NCB Official Sameer Wankhede's Nikah Nama

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 and is currently under judicial custody till October 30. Aryan has approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing which is set to continue on October 28, 2021.

Aryan Khan has been denied bail twice before. The special anti-drugs court denied him bail last week citing that he knew about charas hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant's shoe, and this amounted to "conscious possession".