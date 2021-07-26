Adil Hussain Bats For A Northeast Actor For Mirabai Chanu Biopic; 'This Is Not A Judgement On Priyanka Chopra'

In 2014, when Omung Kumar's Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra had released, many questioned the casting of the film and criticised the makers for not roping in an actor from Northeast to fill in the shoes of boxer Mary Kom. Now, when the weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made the country proud by winning Silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Women's 49 kg category, many netizens requested filmmakers to not cast anyone from Bollywood for her biopic, but someone who actually hails from the Northeast.

Actor Adil Hussain also echoed the same and said, "If someone makes a movie on Mirabai Chanu, I'm sure they'd be more imaginative and cast someone from the Northeast."

Recalling what Omung Kumar did in Mary Kom's biopic, Adil said, "I'd have definitely preferred someone from Northeast. This isn't at all a judgement on Priyanka, she's a very accomplished artiste. First of all, Bollywood isn't a family or mafia, it's a stupid name actually given by some unimaginative people, it's not original. I'm saying that the Hindi film industry lost an opportunity."

The Parched actor went on to add that he believes this would be the industry's chance to redeem itself.

"I hope they do it and make the right choice. They should make the film so well so they don't have to invest in a star, like Ang Lee did in Life of Pi (2012), it earned a billion dollars," averred Hussain.

He concluded by saying that be it politically or economically, Northeast is always neglected by India, and we're still to be assimilated and looked at as part of India by a lot of common people, who think that people especially from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram are Chinese.