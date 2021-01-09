Adiprush: Saif Ali Khan To Join The Shoot Of Prabhas Starrer Post Paternity Break

Saif To Begin Shooting For Adipurush In Last Week Of March

As per a report in ETimes, Prabhas' Adipurush will go on floors on January 19 at a studio in Mumbai. However, Saif will begin shooting for the film in the last week of March. The actor has planned his film schedules in such a way that he gets to spend some quality time with his wife Kareena and their second-born.

Director Om Raut Confirms The News

The filmmaker told ETimes, "Saif sir and Prabhas have been prepping for the film extensively for the last three-four months. At this moment, my team is excited for the shoot to commence. They are preparing the final schedule. From where I see it, Saif sir is on paternity leave and will join the shoot sometime in March this year. It's a deep, extensive story. We plan to shoot all the way up to August."

When Om Raut Reacted To Saif's Controversial Statement

Recently while speaking with journalist Rajeev Masand, Om Raut had reacted to Saif's controversial statement on how Adipurush will show the humane side of Raavan. The filmmaker had said, "As a writer-director, you want to be protective. I would rather have my piece of art do the speaking versus being in the limelight before its release. It is definitely something we do not want." He had further said that he would like to stick to Saif's apology and would not like to drag the controversy further.

He had added, "I think Saif sir has his own way of thinking. What he kind of meant and what comes out is maybe not always communicated well. That's one thing that we've come over... We're over it. I love Saif sir for the commitment he has for the subject, the type of reading that he has done. That's the Saif Ali Khan that we should know, and that's the Saif Ali Khan that's a page of Indian cinema."