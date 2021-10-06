Adipurush Director Om Raut Wishes Sunny Singh On His Birthday, Shares Picture From His Birthday Celebration

Sunny
likes
to
have
low
key
birthday
celebrations
and
the
actor
is
usually
spending
time
with
family
and
his
close
friends
on
his
special
day.
He
never
misses
going
to
the
Gurudwara
on
his
birthday.
Adipurush
marks
couple
of
firsts
for
the
actor
as
this
is
his
first
film
with
Prabhas
and
also
his
first
Pan-India
movie.
Sunny
addresses
Prabhas
as
his
big
brother
and
shares
a
great
rapport
with
him
on
set
and
off
it
as
well.
Their
images
from
the
film
set
are
trending
on
social
media
as
well.
Sunny
Singh
will
be
seen
sharing
the
screen
with
Prabhas,
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
film
Adipurush.
His
fans
are
looking
forward
to
the
mythological,
cinematic
spectacle
and
for
Sunny
to
essay
a
mythological
character.