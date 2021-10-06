Adipurush Director Om Raut Wishes Sunny Singh On His Birthday, Shares Picture From His Birthday Celebration

Sunny Singh's upcoming next is the highly-anticipated Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The actor celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake on the sets.

Director, Om Raut shared an image where he and Prabhas are feeding Sunny the cake. He wrote, "Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy Birthday 🥳"

Sunny likes to have low key birthday celebrations and the actor is usually spending time with family and his close friends on his special day. He never misses going to the Gurudwara on his birthday. Adipurush marks couple of firsts for the actor as this is his first film with Prabhas and also his first Pan-India movie. Sunny addresses Prabhas as his big brother and shares a great rapport with him on set and off it as well. Their images from the film set are trending on social media as well.

Sunny Singh will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in the film Adipurush. His fans are looking forward to the mythological, cinematic spectacle and for Sunny to essay a mythological character.