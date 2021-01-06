Adipurush Writer On Saif Ali Khan Getting Trolled For His 'Humane Raavan' Comment: He Was Misunderstood

Adipurush Writer On Saif Receiving Backlash For His Remarks About Humanising Lankesh

Manoj Muntashir told Mid-day, "Saif was recently trolled for his remarks about [humanising] Lankesh, but there is nothing offensive in the film. Saif was misunderstood. Raavan is perceived as an all-black figure, but in our film, he will be seen in all his shades. He will be shown as a flamboyant king, who was also cruel and sadistic."

'Saif Is A Thinking Actor'

Manoj further added, "Raavan believed that he was more powerful than Ram, and could never fathom why Sita couldn't fall in love with him. Saif is a thinking actor and asks questions to understand his role better. He gets into the skin of the character."

Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush Controversy

For the unversed, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif was quoted as saying, "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose."

When his statements rubbed the netizens in a wrong way, the actor issued an apology that read, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."