Aditya Chopra Has Grand Plans For His YRF 50 Announcement As Theatres Are Back To 100 Percent Occupancy

India's biggest production house Yash Raj Films is celebrating its glorious 50th year of operations this year and finally, with theatres back to 100 percent capacity, Aditya Chopra will soon unveil his grand plans for the much awaited YRF 50 announcement.

"Adi Chopra revealing the master plan for YRF 50 has been the most awaited announcement in Bollywood and it looks like the countdown has finally begun. With theatres now operating at 100 percent, the iconic film production company will now roll out their ambitious celebration plan comprising the much anticipated slate announcement that is expected to blow people's mind. YRF has the biggest slate in Bollywood and they are the only studio to put four new big films in shoot mode in the pandemic," informed a trade source.

"Adi Chopra has earlier planned YRF 50 announcement to happen at the theatres and he is sticking to that plan. The production house has stood by the theatre owners by not putting any of its films on OTT and it now wants to tell audiences that YRF films are only meant to be big screen experiences. That's why, this announcement will definitely happen in theatres and the scale of this announcement will wow everyone. A very ambitious plan has been set to motion by Adi and he is holding the cards very close to his chest. So, one can expect the announcement to surprise us all but it is certain that the slate reveal will surely stop press!" the source further added.

YRF is expected to announce five new films and also give further information about Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bunty Babli 2 and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the YRF 50 announcement.

"Along with the massive slate, Aditya Chopra will also reveal other big ideas that will earmark how Yash Raj Films, the oldest and the biggest film production company in India, will celebrate their 50th year in business. Several announcements are expected to happen and blueprint of all these ideas have already been approved by Adi. So, expect nothing but grand ideas," added the informer.

