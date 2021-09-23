Aditya Chopra Rejected OTT Release Offers Worth Rs 400 Crore For Shamshera, Prithviraj & More: Report

Many Bollywood releases that had been waiting for the theatres to reopen finally opted for OTT releases in the past couple of months. Films featuring A-listers like Ajay Devgn, Salaman Khan, Akshay Kumar have found successful releases on streaming platforms amid the pandemic. However, a recent report has revealed that Yash Raj Films has refused OTT offers to stand by theatrical releases.

According to a Bollywood Hungama, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra rejects offers by OTT amounting up to Rs 400 crores for films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and more. A source informed the portal, "The giants are keen to collaborate with Aditya Chopra and strike a direct to digital deal. However, he has been clear about the fact that YRF films are meant to be consumed on the big screen and has time and again rejected the offers."

The report further revealed that Amazon Prime Video had made a lucrative offer to acquire the entire slate of 4 films for a humongous sum of over Rs. 400 crore. However, Aditya responded with a firm no despite the offer ensuring a huge profit for the production company.

The source added, "They understood that Adi is in no mood to sell the big-ticket magnum opus like Prithviraj and Shamshera. Hence, they made a counteroffer of buying relatively small films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. But all that they heard from Adi was a no."

"He didn't sell a dud like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, so giving away projects like Jayeshbhai and Bunty Babli is out of the question. All YRF films are meant for cinema halls and an announcement on the release dates is on cards any day now." the source concluded.

With the theatres reopening across the country. YRF is soon expected to announce the release dates of films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and more.