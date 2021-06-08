Aditya Chopra Starts Vaccination Drive For Hindi Film Fraternity, Ushers Hope That Industry Will Restart Soon

India's biggest production house, Yash Raj Films, had pledged to vaccinate the members of the Hindi film industry and we have confirmed information that Aditya Chopra has started the much-needed vaccination drive that will enable these workers to resume working. This ushers in a massive ray of hope for the media and entertainment industry of India that has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic since last year.

Junaid Khan's Maharaja Is The First Film To Resume Production Post Lockdown: Report

Aditya Chopra has opened the doors to his sprawling YRF studios for this vaccination drive that will look to inoculate at least 4000 workers in its first phase. YRF has pledged that it will do its best to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The company has already vaccinated its employees in an earlier drive that happened within the YRF Studios in Mumbai.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, says, "After inoculating all the employees at YRF, we started vaccinating the crew members of our films and we are now delighted to have started the vaccination drive for the Hindi film industry. This will result in the daily wage earners of our industry to return to work and provide financial stability for themselves and their families.

Film Shoots Will Resume Normally By June 12: FWICE President BN Tiwari (Exclusive)

The drive will have to take place in phases, given the huge number of vaccines that are required to cover the industry. In the first phase, that starts today, we would be able to inoculate at least 3500-4000 people. YRF is committed to provide a helping hand in restarting the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic."