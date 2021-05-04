Aditya Chopra To Sponsor COVID-19 Vaccines For Registered Film City Workers Of FWICE

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, many celebrities, as well as crew members, have contracted Coronavirus. Now, filmmaker Aditya Chopra through Yash Chopra Foundation is reportedly sponsoring COVID-19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Senior Vice President of YRF reportedly sent a letter to the President of FWICE, Akshaye Widhani, and revealed that the studio has sent a request to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allocate and allow YRF to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for the members of the film industry's federation in Mumbai.

The letter shared on social media read, "We have sent a request to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allocate and allow us to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers, who are members of the film industry's federation in Mumbai at the earliest. The Yash Chopra Foundation will bear all other costs too associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers and setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation programme."

A News18 report quoted FWICE General Secretary, Ashok Dubey as saying, "When we sent out the earlier proposal, we wrote how daily-wagers who were working on a 12-hour shift wouldn't be able to go out and take the jab. That led us to consider a mass vaccination drive within the premises."

Soon after, FWICE also addressed a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Signed by all the designation holders of FWICE, the letter asked the government to help provide 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for 30,000 members of the film industry's federation. ''Vaccination is very important not only to fight the disease but also to fight against the dropping economy of the state," reported Indiatoday.com

In the last two months, many Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Aamir Khan and others had become victims of the virus.