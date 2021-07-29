Aditya Roy Kapur To Reprise Arun Vijay's Role In Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Hit Thadam

It's official! Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to step into Arun Vijay's shoes for Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani's next which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil action-thriller Thadam. The film will be helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar.

Based on true events, this yet-to-be titled thriller will see Kapur in a double role for the first time.

The Malang actor is quite excited to take up this challenge and said in a statement, "I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon."

Aditya Roy Kapur On Dating Amid Lockdown: The Option Was Never There For Me Because I Was Cut Off

Speaking about his latest association with Murad Khetani and working again with Aditya Roy Kapur, producer Bhushan Kumar shared, "When Murad Bhai shared the idea of the Hindi remake of Thadam, I was excited as it had received a lot of acclaim down south. Working with like-minded people is always fun, that is why I like collaborating with Murad Bhai. T he last film we did with Aditya was an action film and everyone loved him in that role. We all mutually agreed he will fit the characters in this as well".

Further, producer Murad Khetani revealed that since the release of Thadam in 2019, he was keen to make the film for the Hindi audience.

Aditya Roy Kapur Doesn't Read Criticism On Social Media, Stays Ignorant And Blissful

"When I watched Thadam, I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the masses. Soon after I reached out to the Tamil makers and acquired the rights of making this film in Hindi. When I shared the story with Bhushanji, he came on board immediately. Aditya has been doing great work and his image as an action hero is being highly appreciated. Since our movie needed a strong personality like his, we reached out to him and he instantly agreed to come on board. We are also looking forward to working with Vardhan Ketkar who is making his directorial debut with Thadam," Khetani said in his statement.

Thadam helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, starred Arun Vijay in a dual avatar with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep playing prominent roles. The investigative thriller revolves around a murder case where the cops find two probable suspects, who look alike but do not know each other. Upon its release, the film was appreciated by the audience and the critics.

Aditya Roy Kapur's Thadam Hindi remake is tentatively slated to go on floors in September this year. Besides this movie, the actor will also be seen in Om: The Battle Within opposite Sanjana Sanghi.