Aditya Seal And Anushka Ranjan To Tie The Knot On November 21?

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been in the news for quite some time now for their relationship. Even though the two have not made their relationship official to the public glare, it is quite evident from their social media PDA and their mushy Instagram pictures with each other that their love boat has been sailing strong. Now the recent speculation suggests that the two might soon get hitched on November 21 this year.

A source close to the couple revealed to Pinkvilla that the preparations of the wedding has already begun and that it is already being the talk of their respective households. The source went on to add that Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have locked November 21 as the final date and their families are very excited about it. The source added that the two have also finalized their wedding outfits and that the ceremony will be taking place with all the COVID-19 protocols in place.

Anushka Ranjan had recently shared an adorable Instagram reel with Aditya Seal. She had taken a dig at the Indoo Ki Jawaani actor in a fun manner for not being interested in her. The Wedding Pullav actress had shared a video wherein Aditya is busy on his phone. She had captioned the video stating, "Goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend. Ladkiyon Isse DM Karna Shuru Kardo." She had captioned the post stating, "I guess that's that then. Clearly, we have a lot of time at hand and why lie-reels are addictive." Take a look at her post.

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Aditya Seal had revealed how he had first met his ladylove Anushka Ranjan. The Tum Bin 2 actor had said, "Anushka and I are very different from each other. She has a much stronger personality than I do. Her thought process is clearer, and she is an exceptionally good speaker. We are very different in a lot of ways, but together, we are right for each other. We met three and a half years ago. I was invited to an event hosted by her family, and that's where I met her for the first time. We clicked pretty well that day and chatted a lot, even after the event was over. Then we started hanging out together. It took a while for us to get into a relationship, but eventually, it happened."