Aditya Seal On His Upcoming Wedding With Anushka Ranjan: We Are Looking Forward To This New Chapter

It's confirmed! Aditya Seal is all set to tie the knot with his actress-girlfriend Anushka Ranjan on Sunday (November 21). The couple will be having an intimate three-day wedding, which will include sangeet, mehndi and the wedding ceremonies.

In an interview with ETimes, the soon-to-be married couple got candid about the nuptials and said that the feeling of getting married hasn't sunk in. After dating for four years, the Student Of The Year 2 actor had popped the question to Anushka in Paris in October 2019. However, the duo had to delay their wedding plans owing to the pandemic.

Speaking about the upcoming wedding, Aditya told the tabloid, "It feels like I will move in with my girlfriend after a few days and embark on a new adventure. We wanted to get married sooner, but then we waited for the pandemic to get over. I used to live in Bandra earlier, but after my father passed away in the pandemic, I found an apartment in Anushka's building, so my mother and I will be close to Anushka's parents in Andheri."

Aditya Seal Set To Marry Long Time GF Anushka Ranjan This Weekend

On the other hand, Anushka admitted that she never wanted a big fat wedding and she is happy that her D-day would be an intimate celebration.

She was quoted as saying, "I have never wanted a big fat wedding, and I am happy we are having a small celebration with close friends. Also, I am not someone who will fuss over her lehenga or take days to decide on songs for my sangeet! In fact, I was not really thinking of marriage now, but my sister suggested that if not now, when? I come from a family background where my parents had never made it mandatory to get married at a certain age. It was all about work and doing what I like. The feeling of becoming a wife hasn't sunk in yet, but I am happy that I will be with someone I have loved and known for a long time now and everyone around me is happy, too. That's ideal."

Aditya Seal On His Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Anushka Ranjan: There Is A Lot To Achieve And Prove

Aditya further added, "This is the first good event happening in my family after I lost my father during the pandemic, and we are looking forward to this new chapter in our lives."

Workwise, Aditya and Anushka recently starred together in a music video titled 'Meri Zindagi Mein.'