Aditya Seal On His Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Anushka Ranjan: There Is A Lot To Achieve And Prove

It's no secret that actor Aditya Seal is dating his Fittrat co-star Anusha Ranjan. The couple often post their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. In a recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, Aditya opened up about his wedding plans with his lady love.

The Indoo Ki Jawani actor said that he still has a lot of achieve in terms of his career, further adding that he wants to get married only when he is more comfortable rather than rushing into it.

"We have a lot to do before we think about settling down. There is a lot to achieve and prove. I don't want to get married at a time when I am not completely satisfied with where I am in terms of my career. Yes, it's shaping up well, but if I want to enter that phase of my life, I would want to do it when I am more comfortable than rush into it," ETimes quoted Aditya as saying.

The actor said that he and Anushka are very different in a lot of ways, but together, they are right for each other.

Speaking about his love story with Anushka, Aditya revealed, "Anushka and I are very different from each other. She has a much stronger personality than I do. Her thought process is clearer, and she is an exceptionally good speaker. We are very different in a lot of ways, but together, we are right for each other. We met three-and-a-half years ago. I was invited to an event hosted by her family, and that's where I met her for the first time. We clicked pretty well that day and chatted a lot, even after the event was over. Then we started hanging out together. It took a while for us to get into a relationship, but eventually, it happened."

On a related note, Aditya Seal recently recovered from COVID-19. The actor revealed that he and his girlfriend Anushka were constantly in touch with each other through phone calls during his quarantine phase.

With respect to work, Aditya Seal's film 99 Songs released in theatres today (Aril 16, 2021). The film stars Ehan Bhatt, Edilsy Vargis, Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray in prominent roles.

