Aditya Seal Set To Marry Long Time GF Anushka Ranjan This Weekend

Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend and actress Anushka Ranjan this weekend. According to reports, the ceremony will be taking place on November 21, 2021.

The couple's mehndi and sangeet festivities will be taking place November 20, 2021, onwards in the presence of close friends and family, reported Free Press Journal. A source close to the couple told the portal that the wedding preparations have begun.

The couple has reportedly decided on their outfits and both the families are very excited. The preparations are taking place with Covid-19 protocols in mind.

Last month, Anushka marked her 30th birthday with gal pals Alia Bhatt, sister Akansha, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. However, the celebration on the occasion also marked the actress's low-key bridal shower.

Aditya and Anushka have been dating each other for the last couple of years. While they have denied dating rumours in the past, they often share adorable pictures with each other and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media.

Their wedding rumours have been going around for a while. Talking about the reports, Anushka had said they took her by surprise but wasn't bothered by them.

On the work front, Aditya has been seen in films like Tum Bin 2, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Namaste England, Student of the Year 2. He was last seen in the OTT shows The Empire. On the other hand, Anushka was last seen in films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Wedding Pullav.