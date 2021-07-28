Afghan Comedian Nazar Mohammad Gets Murdered In Cold Blood

Popular Afghan comedian Nazar Mohammad who was also known as Khasha Zwan was murdered in the Kandahar province in Afghanistan. According to a news report in India Today, he was taken out of his home and shot by unidentified gunmen. Nazar used to serve the Kandahar police previously and his family has blamed the Taliban for his murder.

Writer and lawyer Mohsin Dawar took to his social media handle to mourn the loss of Nazar Mohammad. He wrote, "Nazar Mohammad, an Afghan comedian in Kandahar, was dragged from his home by Taliban terrorists and then killed in cold blood. A man who brought smiles to many was killed brutally for being who he was. The world watches as Taliban continue with their atrocities against Afghans."

Journalist and author Behrouz Boochani shared a sketch of the late comedian on his Twitter handle. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Shocking. The Taliban killed Nazar Mohammad, an Afghan comedian, in Kandahar. The world is watching how the Taliban are committing these barbaric crimes." Take a look at the tweet.

Shocking. The Taliban killed Nazar Mohammad, an Afghan comedian, in Kandahar. The world is watching how the Taliban are commiting these barbaric crimes. pic.twitter.com/6lRGBl7Fju — Behrouz Boochani (@BehrouzBoochani) July 28, 2021

Journalist Malali Bashir shared a heartfelt tweet on her social media account that said, "There is no end in sight to #Afghanistan miseries. The man who distributed laughs & smiles in the darkest times has left every Afghan sad. Please do not share the graphic pictures of comedian Nazar Mohammad AKA Khasha Zwan who was kidnapped & killed by Taliban in Kandahar." However, the news report further stated that the Taliban have denied allegations of allegedly murdering Nazar Mohammad.