Will Aftab Shivdasani Do Adult Comedies After Becoming A Father? Actor Says He Never Regretted Doing Them

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, whose daughter Neveah has turned seven-month-old, says that his professional commitment has nothing to do with his personal life. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Aftab was asked if he will continue to appear in adult comedies after becoming a father, he said that he would like to reassess his career, but it has nothing to do with being married or becoming a father.

He further asserted that he just wants to do good work and wants to be proud of it.

"Also, I have never regretted doing adult comedies, I am very proud of my work and so is my wife. The Grand Masti franchise has become a cult and it was a huge hit. Hollywood, too, has made such films. Many families do watch these films together and find them very entertaining. At the end of the day, these are all roles that I'm playing; it does not define me as a person, and those close to me know the difference," added the Masti actor.

While Aftab had a good start in the film industry, of late, he has not been very active on the silver screen.

When asked if audiences would get to see more of him on the silver screen, he said, "At this stage in my life and career, I would like to take up projects that empower me as an artiste and entertain the audience, too. I would love to do an action film, play a negative character, be part of a thriller. I want to explore more facets of me as an actor and challenge myself with a variety of roles. I want to be known as a versatile artiste."

