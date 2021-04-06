After Alia Bhatt, Her Gangubai Kathiawadi Co-Star Seema Pahwa Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actress turned filmmaker Seema Pahwa recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actress who was busy shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, confirmed the news by taking to her Instagram account. However, she also assured her fans that she is feeling fine at the moment and is under home quarantine.

After Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa is the third celeb to set positive from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Last month, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive for Coronavirus and had to halt the shoot. Soon after the shoot resumed at the end of March, Alia Bhatt tested positive and the production had to be suspended again.

Seema took to her Instagram account and shared a positive photo of herself, smiling at the camera. She captioned the post as, "Positive hun har baat ko le kar Dekhlo report bhi POSITIVE hi aa gai I am covid positive ? 14days home Corentin take care." (sic)

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with get-well-soon messages. A comment read, "Get well soon ma'am" while another fan wrote, "Please take care mam ❤️"

For the unversed, many Bollywood stars have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the past few weeks. All who have been busy filming for their upcoming projects like Akshay Kumar for Ram Setu, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal who have been shooting for Mr Lele have tested positive for Coronavirus. Some other stars who contracted the virus also include Aamir Khan, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Vikrant Massey, etc.

Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film was reportedly set to release on July 30, 2021. However, the release seems unlikely as several major cities are currently implementing lockdown. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

