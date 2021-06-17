After Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi & Ranveer's 83 To Get Theatrical Release?

Recently, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom announced that the movie is all set to release in the theatres on July 27, 2021. Now, the latest buzz is that Akshay's other much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's biographical sports flick 83 will also be getting a theatrical release. Joining the likes of these movies is also the John Abraham starrer Attack.

According to a news report in ETimes, a publication reported that the theatres in India may soon open up. The report stated that the Punjab government has already allowed the theatres to function at 50 per cent occupancy from June 15 and that the Maharashtra government may follow the same procedure after July 1, 2021. In the state of Maharashtra, the Level 2 districts will be allowed to run the theatres at 50 per cent occupancy.

Akshay Kumar Announces Theatrical Release Date Of Bell Bottom; Film To Arrive On July 27

The report added that while the release of John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 has been postponed, his other film Attack will see its release in the theatres on August 13. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi will be releasing in October while Ranveer Singh's 83 will see a November release. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers of these films.

Exclusive: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn To Begin Film Shoots

The Maharashtra government recently gave permission for the shootings to take place with all the precautionary measures in place. The report further stated that movies like Shamshera and Bunty Aur Babli 2 will see their shootings resumed by September. Apart from these movies, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Akshay Kumar's period film Prithviraj will also resume their shoot, according to the report.

Talking about Bell Bottom, after many speculations, the makers as well as Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to announce the release date of the movie. His tweet read as "I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July." The movie has been helmed by Ranjit Tewari and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. It is touted to be a period drama and will narrate real-life events.