After Dhamaka Release, Kartik Aaryan Leaves For Shehzada Shoot

Kartik Aaryan has been the biggest buzz of B-Town with his film Dhamaka being a superhit as the actor outshone in the film. The actor is now on his way for the shoot of his next, as he gets no time to catch a break.

Kartik Aaryan is now headed to Delhi for the shoot of Shehzada as he took to his social media to share a picture of him standing in front of his poster of Dhamaka at the airport as he leaves for the capital. He looks super cool in black jeans and a black tshirt paired with a jacket. He wrote, "Dear Delhi, Shehzada will see you in 2 hours ❤️"

According to a source, he will be stationed in the capital for a month long schedule of Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan's spectacular portrayal of Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka won him incessant praises, so much so that on the actor's birthday recently, everyone was seen referring to him as the 'Dhamaka boy' in their birthday wishes. The film is being touted as not only Kartik's career best performance but also the year's best performance seen.

The actor has a heavy lineup of big ticket films that includes, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.