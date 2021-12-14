After Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor & Seema Khan Test Positive For COVID-19

After Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, now reports have revealed that Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a Pinkvilla report, Maheep has mild symptoms of cold and fever and is currently isolated.

Maheep reportedly has also informed all her close contacts to get tested for the deadly virus. Meanwhile, Speaking to Indian Express, Maheep's husband and actor Sanjay said, "Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated."

Oh the other hand, ANI report citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that Seema first tested positive for Coronavirus after attending the get-together party at Karan Johar's house on December 8 where Kareena and Amrita also contracted it. Seema reported minor symptoms on December 11, post which she got tested for the virus. Soon after Kareena and Amrita too got themselves tested and their reports also came positive.

BMC reportedly has sealed Kareena's house and is tracking down the people that she's come in contact with in the last week. Kareena confirmed the news of her diagnosis in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

Randhir Kapoor Reveals Kareena Kapoor Had A Mild Fever: She Is Better Now

For the unversed, Maheep Kapoor, a jewellery designer by profession is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor. Seema Khan, a fashion designer is married to actor Sohail Khan. The duo appeared in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives last year.

Apart from Maheep and Seema, the Netflix show also stars Bhavna Panday and Neelam in the lead. The reality show was renewed for the second season recently. Karan Johar revealed that the filming has begun with a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram and wrote, "Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is now filming!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Contracted COVID-19 At A Private Dinner

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will reportedly be returning on Netflix in first half of 2022.