After Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Kiara Advani & Anees Bazmee Test Negative

A couple of days ago, Kartik Aaryan left everyone worried with an update that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantining himself for a few weeks till he gets recovered completely. Soon, his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-stars Kiara Advani and Tabu and director Anees Bazmee underwent tests to know if they're infected with COVID-19 too.

A source close to the film informed a leading daily, "Kartik shot for the film just on Sunday. A lab technician is currently on his way to test Anees Bazmee as well."

Thankfully, the reports of Kiara and Anees are out and they've tested negative for the deadly virus. "Bazmee sir and I have tested negative," confirmed Kiara, while speaking to the leading daily.

Tabu's report is not yet out, and we hear that the actress as well as the rest of the crew, are going through tensed nights. Apart from Tabu, actors like Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma, etc., might also get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is halted. The second wave of COVID-19 has driven everyone crazy and it seems to be sweeping very strongly.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Says 'No Forgetting' If Her Boyfriend Cheats On Her; Picks Her Favourite Kabir Singh Meme

"The shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' had only recently kicked off after a long delay. This schedule which was underway, was arranged with so much effort in having the combined dates of everyone- and hence the stoppage that has come about is really unfortunate. Frankly nothing else can be done but wait," said a source close to the project.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Kartik's recovery. His fans are really worried about him, and have been constantly commenting on the actor's latest Instagram post to show their care and love towards him.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Drops A Major Hint About Dating Sidharth Malhotra!