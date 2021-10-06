After Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai Stuns In All Black At A Dubai Expo

Aishwarya Rai recently walked the ramp for a cosmetics brand at the Paris Fashion Week. However, soon after she flew to Dubai for another event called Stand Up, which was organized by L'Oreal Paris to raise awareness about standing up against street harassment. While her look at the Paris Fashion Week garnered some flack, fans are stunned by her all-black look in Dubai.

Aishwarya wore a black dress by Indian designer Sabyasachi when presenting a brand at the event. She let her bair down and paired the dress with bold eyes and red lips. The pictures from the event were shared by her team on Instagram.

Her hair-stylist George shared a selfie with her and wrote, "A beautiful end to a beautiful day. How gorgeous is she." Aishwarya's photos from stage greeting the audience with a 'namaste' quickly went viral on social media.

Take a look at the post:

Netizens Furious Over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Shabby Look At Paris Fashion Week; Ask Her To Fire Her Stylist

At the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also joined by Hollywood star Aja Naomi King, Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran and Egyptian actress Mona Zaki. While addressing the audience at the event, Aishwarya said, "We are here today to raise awareness and encourage dialogue on a very important global topic - protecting women and protecting a woman's sense of self-worth. I am here to shed light on the prevalence of street harassment towards women," reported Gulf News.

Notably, Aishwarya has travelled for the Paris Fashion Week with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. However it is unclear is the two also travelled with the actress to Dubai. Upon arrival in Paris, Abhishek posted a boomerang clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, with the song La Vie en Rose in the background. He captioned it as, "Paris when it sparkles."

Thalaivii: Jayalalithaa Wanted Aishwarya Rai And Not Kangana Ranaut To Play Her Role

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan in 2022. The Tamil historical drama film is directed by Mani Rathnam and is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel titled Ponniyin Selvan.