After Raj Kundra Mumbai Police Arrest One More Person In Porn Films Case

Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ryan Thorpe, was arrested from his office on Monday night along with businessman Raj Kundra after an enquiry into the matter, the police official said.

According to sources, Thorpe was working on a senior position with an app firm. Earlier, the police on Monday arrested Kundra (45), the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and said he appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case.

There was a case registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps, a senior police official had said. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official said. On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch.

Earlier also, the police had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused, the official said. Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.